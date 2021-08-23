Watch now: Weekend in Review: Harvest of Hope, Relay for Life, Run for the Fallen held

MATTOON — The Coles County community hosted a Harvest of Hope concert, Relay for Life and Run for the Fallen over the weekend, and mourned the loss of a retired Mattoon school district principal.

Harvest of Hope

The WBGL radio station and the Rural King company presented the new Harvest of Hope contemporary Christian music concert to a sold-out crowd Sunday night at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Artists including Zach Williams, Josh Wilson, Andrew Ripp and Anne Wilson took the stage at Grimes Field during this fundraising concert for local churches and Christian schools and organizations.

Relay for Life

Peterson Park also was the venue for the newly merged Coles and Moultrie Counties Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society on Saturday. The annual Relay, which had a "Saddle Up, Let's Ride" western theme, resumed offering food booths, children's games and other in-person activities after holding a drive-through luminaria event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Run for the Fallen

Saturday morning, the annual Run for the Fallen in memory of Illinois service members killed in Afghanistan or Iraq was held at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football field and track. Participants, including many Charleston student athletes, completed 848 miles in memory of the fallen. The run returned in person after being held as a virtual event last year due to the pandemic.

Principal Les Edwards

The local education community mourned the death of Les Edwards, who served as the first principal of the Mattoon district's Williams Elementary School and the last principal of its former Humboldt School. Edwards, who died at age 77 on Friday, was a Shelbyville native who also later served as a student teacher coordinator for Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

