Watch now: What was that over Coles County?

CHARLESTON — Dane Perdieu and his grandson were walking around Fox Ridge State Park south of Charleston on Thursday morning when they heard a strange noise.

Going through the list of what it could be in his mind, the answer soon presented itself. It was a Goodyear Blimp.

"As low as it was it sounded like it was right on us. Then all the sudden, there it was," Perdieu said.

His grandson, 4-year-old Easton Carter, has been obsesses lately with flying things. At first, Easton was concerned by the sound it made and was caught off guard by what he saw.

"He thought it was a rocket ship. Then I told him it was a blimp and he asked 'What's a blimp?'" Perdieu said.

Goodyear representative Emily Cropper said the blimp was on its way from the company's California location to its hangar at Wingfoot Lake in Ohio for routine maintenance when it was spotted in Coles County. For those interested in seeing the airship in flight, she noted that the itinerary for the blimp is posted at https://www.goodyearblimp.com/news-and-events/schedule.html.