Watch now: Whiteside Garden looks to bloom as daylily destination

CHARLESTON — A short hike through the hills of Whiteside Garden will bring you to a clearing filled with brilliant bursts of color: daylilies in full-bloom.

“Each one of these is a different variety, even though they look similar,” said Jennifer Tariq, director of Douglas-Hart Nature Center, as she looked over the field.

There is a massive number of daylilies: the clearing alone is home to over 100 varieties of daylilies, making the garden eligible to become part of the National Daylily Society.

Before that’s possible, Douglas-Hart is looking for volunteers to help tag and catalog the lilies.

“We know we have it, we just have to take care of the tags and do it right,” Tariq said.

Those interested in volunteering can contact volunteer@dhnature.org.

Once all the lilies are tagged, catalogued, and the garden becomes part of the National Daylily society, they would become the first garden in Illinois to become part of the Daylily Society.

“To be the only historic daylily bed, that would be kind of neat,” Tariq said. “And plus, we're open to the public, we're about tourism that would bring even more people to the garden.”

Daylilies are an important part of the Whiteside Garden and to Dr. Wesley Whiteside, who donated his home to Eastern Illinois University when he passed away. The university eventually partnered with Douglas-Hart Nature Center to keep it running as a visitor center.

Whiteside developed 14 varieties of his own. These different daylilies are being offered commercially.

“We (Douglas-Hart Nature Center) plan to sell his 14 daylilies so that way, we can spread his accomplishments and achievements,” Tariq said. “He didn't do it for the commercial value. He did it because he could. He enjoyed it.”

Whiteside enjoyed growing not just daylilies, but almost all types of plants.

“It's such an eclectic collection that he has,” said Whiteside Garden horticulturalist Barbara Schock. “And he doesn't have it laid-out like a typical botanical garden. It's wild. So if you want to see magnolias, you're going to have to take in the whole property.”

There are also over 200 magnolia trees scattered throughout Whiteside Garden.

“He has all these different micro-climates here on the property that he could work with,” said Tariq. “So he picked the right spot for the health for the plant.”

Those micro-climates make different conditions that make it easier for different plants to grow. Around the property, you can find anything from banana trees to venus flytraps and pitcher plants, which need a boggy habitat.

Whiteside even created artificial “bog” environments by laying bathtubs in the ground. That makes a much more ideal habitat for plants that need cooler, damper soils.

People can attend tours of the garden on the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. Whiteside Garden is open to everyone on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to visit and tour, but the garden also asks for donations to help keep it running. People can also book a private tour through Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

Douglas-Hart Nature Center officially acquired the garden in December 2018.

