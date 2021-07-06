Watch now: Whiteside Garden looks to bloom as daylily destination

Daylilies are an important part of the Whiteside Garden and to Dr. Wesley Whiteside, who donated his home to Eastern Illinois University when he passed away. The university eventually partnered with Douglas-Hart Nature Center to keep it running as a visitor center.
Whiteside developed 14 varieties of his own. These different daylilies are being offered commercially.
“We (Douglas-Hart Nature Center) plan to sell his 14 daylilies so that way, we can spread his accomplishments and achievements,” Tariq said. “He didn't do it for the commercial value. He did it because he could. He enjoyed it.”
Whiteside enjoyed growing not just daylilies, but almost all types of plants.
“It's such an eclectic collection that he has,” said Whiteside Garden horticulturalist Barbara Schock. “And he doesn't have it laid-out like a typical botanical garden. It's wild. So if you want to see magnolias, you're going to have to take in the whole property.”
There are also over 200 magnolia trees scattered throughout Whiteside Garden.
“He has all these different micro-climates here on the property that he could work with,” said Tariq. “So he picked the right spot for the health for the plant.”
Those micro-climates make different conditions that make it easier for different plants to grow. Around the property, you can find anything from banana trees to venus flytraps and pitcher plants, which need a boggy habitat.
Whiteside even created artificial “bog” environments by laying bathtubs in the ground. That makes a much more ideal habitat for plants that need cooler, damper soils.
People can attend tours of the garden on the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. Whiteside Garden is open to everyone on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to visit and tour, but the garden also asks for donations to help keep it running. People can also book a private tour through Douglas-Hart Nature Center.
Douglas-Hart Nature Center officially acquired the garden in December 2018.
