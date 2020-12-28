Watch now: Wood carver completes series of wildlife sculptures at Mattoon's Douglas-Hart Nature Center

MATTOON — No matter the season or weather, Douglas-Hart Nature Center visitors will now be able to spot a great blue heron, pileated woodpecker and other animals along the trails at this 65-acre site.
Last week, wood carver Mike Garrity of Orchid Acres Woodshop in Lerna completed a series of wildlife sculptures at Douglas-Hart, 2204 Dewitt Ave. East. He used four stumps that the nature center left standing after cutting down ash trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer beetle.
Land Stewardship Director Marissa Grant said the nature center needed to take down the damaged trees for safety reasons, but still wanted to repurpose some of this material. She said wood carvings in trailside tree stumps are not a common sight in the area, so they decided to have sculptures created as a public art project. The tree removal and the sculpture work was made possible with grant funding from the Mattoon Community Trust.
"It's gone really well. It's gotten a good reception from people," Grant said. She noted that many visitors have been seeking out the sculptures and posting photos of them on Facebook since Garrity started working at the nature center just before Thanksgiving.
Garrity said he is not on social media, so he has not been able to engage with fans of his new sculptures online. However, the wood carver said he did notice nature center visitors watching from a distance while he used his power tools to create this artwork. He obtained new tools, including a power chisel, in preparation for this project.
"I'm used to using a mallet and chisel and going to town, but this (power chisel) goes about 10 times the rate I can," Garrity said. He added that it takes him approximately 15-20 hours to complete a sculpture in a tree stump, depending on the detail involved. "Ash is really nice wood, but it's still green lumber here. "I kept it wrapped while I worked on it so it would not crack."
The first two sculptures that Garrity made were an owl and a squirrel together in one stump along the Woodland Loop trail on the east side of the nature center, and a pileated woodpecker in a stump along the Woodpecker Way trail in the middle of the site.
Garrity followed this up by sculpting a racoon along the Thrush Trail in the middle of the nature center, and then a highly detailed great blue heron with cattails at the Dragonfly Pond next to the site's Visitor Center.
As a wood carver, Garrity said has been glad to be part of a project at Douglas-Hart that has repurposed wood into public artwork in a sustainable manner. Garrity, who dressed for the chilly weather while he sculptured, added that he also enjoyed having his workplace for much of the fall be among the trees and trails at the nature center.
"It's nice to be outside," Garrity said.
