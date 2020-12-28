Watch now: Wood carver completes series of wildlife sculptures at Mattoon's Douglas-Hart Nature Center

Garrity said he is not on social media, so he has not been able to engage with fans of his new sculptures online. However, the wood carver said he did notice nature center visitors watching from a distance while he used his power tools to create this artwork. He obtained new tools, including a power chisel, in preparation for this project.

"I'm used to using a mallet and chisel and going to town, but this (power chisel) goes about 10 times the rate I can," Garrity said. He added that it takes him approximately 15-20 hours to complete a sculpture in a tree stump, depending on the detail involved. "Ash is really nice wood, but it's still green lumber here. "I kept it wrapped while I worked on it so it would not crack."

The first two sculptures that Garrity made were an owl and a squirrel together in one stump along the Woodland Loop trail on the east side of the nature center, and a pileated woodpecker in a stump along the Woodpecker Way trail in the middle of the site.

Garrity followed this up by sculpting a racoon along the Thrush Trail in the middle of the nature center, and then a highly detailed great blue heron with cattails at the Dragonfly Pond next to the site's Visitor Center.