Watch now: Work on new mural underway in downtown Mattoon

MATTOON — The newest mural in downtown Mattoon has been taking shape on the west wall of the former Thrifty Drug Store building under watchful eyes on the project's own YouTube channel.

However, Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said she also encourages community members to go check out the work on this colorful mural that will stretch approximately 100 feet wide along the wall and 50 feet tall at two points.

"Seeing it in person, especially with the size of the wall, is definitely worth the drive downtown," Burgett said, adding a dedication ceremony may be held there in the fall. The wall faces toward the train depot and is highly visible to motorists to the west at Broadway's intersection with 19th Street/U.S. Route 45.

Burgett said the new work is the final of three murals, for the time being, that the Mattoon Arts Council has created with funding from the Lumpkin Family Foundation. She said the new mural is the biggest of the three, which also consist of the 2009 mural in Progress Square and the 2011 mural at the Wolf Pocket Park at 19th and Western Avenue.

The arts council sought input on the design of the first mural from the community and for the second one from Mattoon schoolchildren. Burgett said ideas for the third mural were sought from local artists. She said the design is aimed at being joyful and uplifting, and at referencing the parks and other green space in Mattoon.

"It is about the beauty of living in a small town," Burgett said. She added that the mural will greet Eastern Illinois University families and other passengers using the Amtrak station. "This is going to be such a nice calling card for Mattoon, a welcome to the community."

For the new work, Burgett said the Arts Council and project co-coordinator Justin Grady once again worked with a professional artist, David Guinn, from the Mural Arts Philadelphia group as it has with the other two projects.

Guinn's assistant and installer, Josh Smith, started placing the mural on the wall recently with the help of artist Peyton Morrow of Mattoon while using a power lift to reach all of the surface. Smith said the mural's canvas is a polyester material that they call "parachute cloth."

Smith said he and Guinn cut the material into 148 58-by-58-inch panels that they placed in a grid in a Philadelphia-area school gym. They then primed and painted each of these panels, which are now being affixed to the wall with an acrylic polymer in a manner similar to installing wallpaper.

Once all of the panels are on the wall, Smith said they will do touch-up work and then treat the surface with a UV protective coating. He said they hope to be done before July 4, depending on the weather and not having any "hiccups."

"The wall has a mind of its own because every wall is different. You have to be flexible with it," Smith said.

In the meantime, Smith said he has enjoyed getting to know Mattoon and visiting with those who stop by to see the mural. The work is hot, he said, but that's to be expected, and he has enjoyed working while the Lunch & Music concerts are being held every Friday across the street in Heritage Park.

"To be exposed to live music while you are installing a mural is definitely a bonus," Smith said.

The mural can be viewed on the Mattoon Arts Council's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymwd7j7V1FY.

