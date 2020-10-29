Watch now: Worth the wait: Local franchisers bringing Jersey Mike's Subs to Mattoon

After beginning his eatery research two years ago, Lanman said he began planning a year ago for bringing a Jersey Mike's to Mattoon. Gowin, who will serve as the general manager, said this effort included him and his assistant manager, Payton Hartbank of Mattoon, training for four months at a franchise in the Chicago suburbs.

Lanman said they "pushed the pause button" on opening the Mattoon location in March at the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said they ultimately decided to move forward because there will always be challenges no matter when the restaurant opens. Lanman added their research has found that many carryout-focused restaurants have had steady or sometimes improved business during the pandemic.

Based on guidance from public health authorities, Jersey Mike’s dining room initially will be open at 50 percent capacity with socially distant tables inside. Outdoor seating also will be available. Customers will be able to place takeout orders in the restaurant, or through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery will be available through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.