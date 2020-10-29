Watch now: Worth the wait: Local franchisers bringing Jersey Mike's Subs to Mattoon

MATTOON — A Jersey Mike's Subs location is set to open on Wednesday in Mattoon after two years of research and planning by the local franchisers, including an extended pause in development due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franchisers Michael Lanman and Alex Gowin, both of Charleston, plan to open their new restaurant at 1021 Charleston Ave. East, between Starbucks and Great Clips, in the Mattoon Marketplace.
Lanman, president of Lanman Oil Co., said he began to learn about Jersey Mike's while researching possible eateries to add to his Lambos BP service stations. Lanman said the idea of opening one of these sub shops in a service station did not work out at this time, but he decided to develop a standalone location.
"Their food is healthy and fresh, which is what the public is wanting nowadays," Lanman said, adding that Jersey Mike's slices and grills its sandwich ingredients on site. The franchiser said he also appreciates that Jersey Mike's locations give back to their communities through fundraisers, adding that community service is also a priority for Lanman Oil.
The Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., based in Manasquan, New Jersey, was founded in 1956 and now has more than 2,500 locations that are open or under development. There are several locations in Illinois, with the nearest one to Mattoon being in Springfield.
After beginning his eatery research two years ago, Lanman said he began planning a year ago for bringing a Jersey Mike's to Mattoon. Gowin, who will serve as the general manager, said this effort included him and his assistant manager, Payton Hartbank of Mattoon, training for four months at a franchise in the Chicago suburbs.
Support Local Journalism
Lanman said they "pushed the pause button" on opening the Mattoon location in March at the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said they ultimately decided to move forward because there will always be challenges no matter when the restaurant opens. Lanman added their research has found that many carryout-focused restaurants have had steady or sometimes improved business during the pandemic.
Based on guidance from public health authorities, Jersey Mike’s dining room initially will be open at 50 percent capacity with socially distant tables inside. Outdoor seating also will be available. Customers will be able to place takeout orders in the restaurant, or through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery will be available through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
While setting up the new location in recent weeks, Gowin said an average of 20 people per day have stopped by to see if they are open. Gowin said he is anxious to open, and to eventually have a grand opening and fundraiser when feasible.
"We are looking forward to opening, seeing the community here, and bringing this high quality food option to them," Gowin said.
Business hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at the new restaurant, which can be called at (217) 508-4680.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.