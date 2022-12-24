 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Water issues close Mattoon Cracker Barrel, Charleston street on Christmas Eve

  • 0

MATTOON — Water line issues related to the frigid weather closed the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mattoon and the main through street on Eastern Illinois University's campus in Charleston on Christmas Eve.

Cracker Barrel, 1101 Charleston Ave. East, reported on Saturday that it was closed due to frozen water pipes. The restaurant had been scheduled to be open until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve and then closed for Christmas. Cracker Barrel's website reported that the Mattoon location was temporarily closed.

Crews extinguish shed fire in freezing, windy weather

The Charleston Police Department reported on its Facebook page that Fourth Street between Grant and Roosevelt avenues was temporarily closed due to a water main break. Several student residence buildings are located along this section of Fourth, but Eastern is on winter break and most students are out of town.

The president urges people to heed warnings of local authorities as snow and frigid temperatures move across the US.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News