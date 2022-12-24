Water issues close Mattoon Cracker Barrel, Charleston street on Christmas Eve

MATTOON — Water line issues related to the
frigid weather closed the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mattoon and the main through street on Eastern Illinois University's campus in Charleston on Christmas Eve.
Cracker Barrel, 1101 Charleston Ave. East, reported on Saturday that it was closed due to frozen water pipes. The restaurant had been scheduled to be open until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve and then closed for Christmas. Cracker Barrel's website reported that the Mattoon location was temporarily closed.
The
Charleston Police Department reported on its Facebook page that Fourth Street between Grant and Roosevelt avenues was temporarily closed due to a water main break. Several student residence buildings are located along this section of Fourth, but Eastern is on winter break and most students are out of town.
Photos: Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Santa Dale, no last name given, walks through the snow covered parking lot as he arrives at Merle Hay Mall, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Johnstown Public Works employee Hayden Miller salts down a sidewalk on the Haynes Street bridge in Johnstown,Pa., Friday, Dec.23, 2022. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
John Rucosky
Brooks Payne watches as water floods Long Wharf during high tide, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Boston. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Visitors get splashed with sea spray while photographing Portland Head Light, Maine, during a powerful winter storm, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
About 5 inches of snow and subzero temperatures continued their gripped on the Cincinnati area as a "bomb cyclone" Arctic air blast moved through much of the country, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Kareem Elgazzar /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Kareem Elgazzar
Mark Sorter's face is seen covered in snow and ice as he clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Kansas City fire department rescue workers work to recover a minivan that went into Brush Creek in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Police say the driver lost control of the minivan on an icy street and the vehicle went down an embankment and overturned before submerging in Brush Creek. The driver was pulled from the creek but died later at a hospital. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Nick Wagner
Kevin Hall uses a blanket to keep warm from freezing temperatures while standing on the street in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
A shopper is surrounded by blowing snow at Ashtabula Towne Square on Friday Dec. 23, 2022, afternoon in Ashtabula, Ohio. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions.(Warren Dillaway /The Star-Beacon via AP)
Warren Dillaway
A streetlight illuminates an icy tree in southeast Vancouver, Wash., on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022. Clark County and much of the Northwest woke up to a sheet of ice and snow coating roads and roofs Friday morning. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP)
Amanda Cowan
A passenger checks flight departures showing cancellations at Laguardia Airport, Friday Dec. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Wind blows snow Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, across U.S. 36 in Hendricks County, Ind. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Mykal McEldowney
With frigid temperatures, an employee heads into work Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at a store along U.S. 36 in Avon, Ind. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Mykal McEldowney
A pair of travelers sleep while fellow travelers queue up below to pass through the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport after a winter storm swept over the country packing snow combined with Arctic cold, which created chaos for people trying to reach their destinations before the Christmas holiday, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that warmer weather will be on tap for the week ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Vehicles sit along U.S. 131 north by 84th Street on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Byron Center, Mich. A blizzard warning is in effect for Kent County and the surrounding region. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
Francisco Erazo uses his snow blower to clear snow on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A blizzard warning is in effect for Kent County and the surrounding region. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
A Bud's Towing truck clears the scene of a pileup on U.S. 131 north in Bryon Center, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for Kent County and the surrounding region. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
A Bud's Towing worker prepares to tow a jackknifed semi truck on U.S. 131 south in Wyoming, Mich on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for Kent County and the surrounding region. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
Burl Jones scrapes ice off a car in the city on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A blizzard warning is in effect for Kent County and the surrounding region. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
"Orange tent project" tents are set up under an underpass Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The nonprofit "Feeding People Through Plants" founder Andy Robledo set out to find homeless people and give them large orange tents used for ice fishing to replace other tents and shelters that are inadequate for severe winter weather. "Last November is when it all started," said Robledo. "I lived in Pilsen and I drive by these camps every single day and I noticed new tents popping up every single day." Robledo said one day he returned to his blue pickup truck and someone had broken in, although he intitally didn't notice anything missing. "One of my blankets was missing from my truck. That's what got me. That's what did it. That's what motived me…at that moment I said I'm not doing enough." (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
"Orange tent project" volunteer Morgan McLuckie, left, speaks with homeless person Peter Zielinski after giving him bottles of propane to use with his portable heater as cold and snowy weather moves in Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The nonprofit "Feeding People Through Plants" founder Andy Robledo set out to find homeless people and give them large orange tents used for ice fishing to replace other tents and shelters that are inadequate for severe winter weather. Zielinski, who received a tent a few days ago, said the new tent "is like a condo." "I'm just trying to survive," he said. "I turned 41 yesterday. I didn't think I was going to make it this long." Temperatures dropped below freezing with below zero wind chill overnight. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
Blowing snow impairs visibility in rural Linn County, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. A winter storm brought wind chill values of more than 30 degrees below zero and whiteout conditions to Eastern Iowa. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)
Nick Rohlman
The downtown Chicago skyline is obscured by blowing snow and steam rising from Lake Michigan as seen from Montrose Harbor, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
Birds huddle together inside a garbage can at Montrose Harbor as frigid weather continues in the Chicago area, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
A car is left on the side of the road due to dangerous road conditions Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Seattle. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Kevin Clark/The Seattle Times via AP)
Kevin Clark
Residents on Capitol Hill can be sporting weather appropriate spikes to combat the icy streets on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Seattle. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)
Daniel Kim
A leaf on a Japanese maple tree is surrounded by ice in the backyard of a home in Burien, Wash., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)
Ellen M. Banner
An icy morning over Lake Forest Park, Wash. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Karen Ducey/The Seattle Times via AP)
Karen Ducey
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHERS NAME - Garrett Fuller, left, helps friend Robin Jacobs get up after slipping to the icy ground on Capitol Hill, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Seattle. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)
Daniel Kim
Traveler passes through a pick up zone outside Denver International Airport after a winter storm swept over the country, packing snow combined with Arctic cold, which created chaos for people trying to reach their destinations before the Christmas holiday, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that warmer weather will be on tap for the week ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Snow blows across U.S. Highway 6 as vehicles drive during a blizzard warning, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Joesph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
Elle Magruder, 20, takes a rest while waitng on her delayed flight home to Dallas at at Ontario International Airport in Ontario, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Watchara Phomicinda
Shana Marler, of Pottsville, Pa., dresses warmly for the cold weather walking on South Centre Street in downtown Pottsville, Pa., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)
Jacqueline Dormer
Icicles cling to strawberry plants at a field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray their crops with sprinklers to help protect them from the damaging freeze. Temperatures overnight in the area dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
A farmer drives by an icicle covered fence as he checks on his ornamental plants before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray their crops with sprinklers to help protect them. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Icicles hang from ornamental plants at sunrise Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray their crops with sprinklers to help protect them. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
The president urges people to heed warnings of local authorities as snow and frigid temperatures move across the US.
