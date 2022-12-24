Water issues close Mattoon Cracker Barrel, Charleston street on Christmas Eve

MATTOON — Water line issues related to the frigid weather closed the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mattoon and the main through street on Eastern Illinois University's campus in Charleston on Christmas Eve.

Cracker Barrel, 1101 Charleston Ave. East, reported on Saturday that it was closed due to frozen water pipes. The restaurant had been scheduled to be open until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve and then closed for Christmas. Cracker Barrel's website reported that the Mattoon location was temporarily closed.

The Charleston Police Department reported on its Facebook page that Fourth Street between Grant and Roosevelt avenues was temporarily closed due to a water main break. Several student residence buildings are located along this section of Fourth, but Eastern is on winter break and most students are out of town.

Photos: Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel