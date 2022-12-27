Water line break closes Douglas-Hart visitor center in Mattoon

MATTOON — Douglas-Hart Nature Center has needed to close its visitor center and cancel its children's winter break programs this week due to frozen pipes causing a water line break.

Executive Director Jennifer Day Tariq said the break likely occurred on Sunday while the visitor center was closed for Christmas and was then discovered Monday morning as staff arrived. She said water was 3-4 inches deep in the office on the north side of the center.

"Water was literally running out the back door," Tariq said Tuesday as she worked with Douglas-Hart's nature center and Whiteside Garden staff on the cleanup. She said visitor center had its heat on and a little water running to prevent frozen pipes, but Mother Nature overwhelmed these safeguards.

Tariq said water inundated the bathrooms, kitchen and office, where Winter Wonderland Walk decorations were being temporarily stored on the floor. She said the visitor center's cat Dexter, who stays in the office when the site is closed, is safe and has been moved to a heated maintenance building.

The other half of the building that houses exhibits, a children's play area, a library and classrooms was a little wet but otherwise alright, Tariq said. She added that the rabbit and reptiles in the exhibit room were unharmed.

Due to the visitor center closure, Tariq said Douglas-Hart has needed to cancel winter break programs that were set to serve approximately 50 children and reschedule an appreciation dinner for its teen volunteers.

Tariq said Douglas-Hart hopes to reopen the visitor center as soon as possible after the cleanup is completed and the bathrooms are repaired.

"We have had a lot of people reach out to ask how they can help. For now, we just need boxes and tubs for what we have to pack up and what we can salvage," Tariq said, adding bottles of distilled water are also needed. She said the nonprofit is insured, but monetary donations are always welcome.

The trails at Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave. East, will remain open for use by the community while the visitor center is closed.

Mattoon Fire Department Chief Jeff Hilligoss reported in a press release that his crews were dispatched to several water line breaks due to frozen pipes during a frigid Christmas weekend that was busy for firefighters.

"MFD would like to thank the Mattoon Public Works Department for the assistance in shutting off water at many of these calls, as an interior shut off could not be located," Hilligoss said.

Cracker Barrel, 1101 Charleston Ave. East in Mattoon, reported on Saturday that it was closed due to frozen water pipes. The restaurant had been scheduled to be open until 2 p.m. that day, Christmas Eve, and then closed for Christmas.

The Charleston Police Department reported on Saturday that Fourth Street between Grant and Roosevelt avenues was temporarily closed due to a water main break.

Several student residence buildings are located along this section of Fourth, but Eastern is on winter break and most students were out of town at the time. Fourth has since been reopened to traffic.

