ARTHUR — The Arthur fireworks have been postponed to Sunday, July 2, and the community's parade has been canceled due to stormy weather in the forecast.

The Arthur Rotary Club, which organizes these events, reported in a press release that the fireworks that had been scheduled for dusk Saturday, July 1, have been postponed due to severe weather forecast by the National Weather Service and out of caution after the severe storm Thursday afternoon in this area.

Now, the Rotary Club reported that it will attempt to hold the fireworks display at dusk Sunday, July 2. The Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets band has agreed to take the stage at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jurgens Park, after having been booked for Saturday night. Some food and drink vendors will still be available on site.

"The Arthur Rotary Club apologizes for any inconvenience and hopes that you will still be able to join us for (Sunday's) celebration. Please continue to watch for updates as they are posted," the release reported. The club posts updates on the "Arthur Fireworks" page on Facebook.

Arthur's large fireworks display, with its signature Rural Patriot horse rider, and related activities have become regional attractions over the years.

The club reported that the parade through downtown Arthur that had been planned for 2 p.m. Saturday was canceled due to the forecast that afternoon.

Other weather-related cancellations on Saturday included the Red, White & Blue Days car show in Charleston and the farmers market on that community's courthouse square.

Thursday afternoon, Arthur, Charleston and other neighboring communities experienced a severe storm that downed trees and limbs, caused property damage, and triggered widespread power outages.

