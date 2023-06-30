MATTOON — Oakland and Ashmore dealt with extended power outages and damage cleanup continued throughout Coles County on Friday following the storm Thursday afternoon.

"We are still without power. I don't know when it is going to be back on," said Chief Anthony Bennett of the Oakland Fire Protection District mid-afternoon Friday.

Bennett said he and his crews had so far assisted three Oakland residents with their oxygen needs during the outage and had used their lone working ambulance to take three other residents with respiratory problems to area hospitals. He said they also transported a motorist injured by a tree limb spearing through his windshield.

The volunteer firefighters worked alongside Oakland public works crews to clear downed trees and limbs from blocked city streets, Bennett said. They had to create detours around Hazel Street due to downed power lines.

"We cleared whatever we could but we were not going to mess with the stuff entwined with power lines," Bennett said as they braced for more severe weather in the forecast for the weekend.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said falling limbs severely damaged a house and a house trailer in Oakland, and toppled two empty grain bins at the ADM Grain facility there.

To the south in Ashmore, Hilgenberg said this community was still without power mid-afternoon Friday. He said generators were being used to operate Prospect Bank and the community gymnasium, which was serving as a place for residents to power their medical oxygen equipment and cool down.

Along Lake Mattoon, Camp New Hope reported on Facebook that the storm also knocked out its power for a time. This organization, which provides summer camp services for those with disabilities, reported that it used a generator to power up some lights and keep medically necessary equipment up and running for its sleepover campers.

Coles County restaurants, such as Angelo's Pizza and Domino's Pizza in Mattoon, had long line Wednesday evening as residents without power decided to go out to eat. Ameren Illinois reported that more than 400 customers in Charleston and approximately 200 in Mattoon were still without power mid-afternoon Friday.

"They have several miles of lines down, so they are out trying to get power up and going," Hilgenberg said.

Charleston and Mattoon public works and park crews worked Thursday evening and throughout the day Friday to clear downed tree debris off of streets and other public infrastructure.

Mattoon Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch said limbs were downed at the Lake Mattoon Campground, Dodge Grove Cemetery and city parks, including approximately 20 damaged trees at Peterson Park.

Stretch said the city was fortunate that it did not lose any trees on its properties and that the limbs that fell did not damage any play equipment, buildings, or other infrastructure.

Morton Park Superintendent Brian Jones said a tree toppled next to the playground and a large limb fell next to the ball diamond without damaging either of these resources at this Charleston Township Park District site.

Jones said he and his crews went to work Thursday night and returned to it Friday morning as they prepared for Red, White & Blue Days' car show on Saturday and for the other festivities Monday-Tuesday at Morton Park.

"We probably have a pretty big day of cleaning ahead of us today," Jones said Friday morning.

Many in Charleston are still without power, according to Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs.

"My heart goes out to any of the citizens this affected,” Combs said.

While Combs has received many calls from the community thanking the city for their hard work, Combs said the recognition should go out to the crews working extra hours to get things back in order.

“They’re the ones with their boots on the ground,” Combs said.