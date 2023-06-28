MATTOON — Drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted health advisories and outdoor event cancellations on Wednesday in East Central Illinois.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for the JG-TC, said the air quality index value has risen to 291 in Central Illinois as of Wednesday morning, reaching the "very unhealthy" level 5 out of 6 category.

"This is just shy of the worst category of air quality, 'hazardous,' which begins with an AQI value of 300," Holiner said. "Older adults, children, and those with heart or lung conditions should avoid outdoor activity. All others should limit outdoor activity and consider wearing a N95 or KN95 mask."

HSHS Medical Group pulmonologist Dr. Brian Reichardt said pollution of 60 micrograms per cubic meter is what would be found while standing surrounded by vehicles in a busy intersection. He said East Central Illinois has been experiencing 180 micrograms per cubic meter.

"That is pretty unprecedented, particularly for our neck of the woods," Reichardt. He said these conditions will fortunately be brief and people can take precautions, including minimizing their time outside and keeping their windows closed and using an air purifier if needed indoors.

Dr. Jeremy Topin, who works in critical care pulmonology at Mattoon-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said he and his colleagues were concerned that the drop in air quality that started on Tuesday would exacerbate such pre-existing health conditions.

Topin said he had not seen an uptick in patient traffic as of early afternoon Wednesday. Still, Topin said he encourages those with heart and lung conditions to lower their threshold for managing flare ups at home while air quality is so poor.

"I would encourage them to come in and get evaluated," Topin said.

Dr. Anna Richie, medical director of Memorial Urgent Cares, said they had seen patients on Wednesday, ages from 10-70, with complaints of headache, wheezing, shortness of breath, itchy eyes, hoarseness and congestion "all believed related to the poor air quality the past 24 hours."

"If you have a history of asthma or reactive airway disease, keep your inhaler close to you during this time," Richie said. "Seek medical attention if you become short of breath or have chest pain."

In Charleston, the city Parks and Recreation Department closed the public swimming pool, canceled baseball games and moved its day camp indoors at the public library on Wednesday in response to the poor air quality. In Mattoon, the Douglas-Hart Nature Center canceled its food truck day at Friendship Garden and limited its outdoor activities.

Mattoon Area Family Chief Executive Officer YMCA Blake Fairchild they reduce outdoor exposure for day camp children on Wednesday, including at the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo, and kept those with asthma or other breathing issues inside all day.

Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Tim Ohl said wildfire smoke fortunately did not result in any calls from community members on Tuesday and Wednesday mistaking the odor for a structure fire. Ohl said there number of ambulance dispatches remained steady on those days, but they did field inquires from concerned citizens.

"We had a couple of people call and ask about the air quality," Ohl said.

Chief meteorologist Holiner said some improvement was expected Wednesday afternoon, with some isolated showers and storms in the forecast for Central Illinois and a shift in the winds out of the south that will help bring cleaner air into the area.

Holiner said improvement will be gradual though, with level 4 "unhealthy" air quality still expected through Wednesday night. With a better chance of rain Thursday and stronger winds out of the south, air quality is expected to improve to the level 3 "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Children, older adults, and those with heart or lung conditions can resume outdoor activities, but should avoid extended amounts of time outside and strenuous activities.

"With additional rain and southerly winds, air quality should finally reach the level 2 'moderate' range on Friday," Holiner said. "Only those with severe lung conditions will need to limit outdoor activity at this point and skies will be noticeably less hazy. We're expected to stay in the "moderate" range though through the weekend. Air quality may not return to level 1 'good' until additional rain falls on the Canadian wildfires, shrinking their size."

Gloria Spear, director of environmental health at the Coles County Health Department, said she has been monitoring airnow.gov to look up air quality for specific zip codes as she shares information with community members about the hazing conditions.

"Normally that is something that has not really been a problem for us down here and how we are seeing it," Spear said, adding that drifting wildfire smoke will now be permanently added to the health department's hazard vulnerability assessment planning.

