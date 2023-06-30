CHARLESTON — The City of Charleston has scheduled a limb and branches pickup for Thursday, July 6, following the damaging storms that railed through Central Illinois Thursday.

The storm left many residents without power, and with uprooted trees or fallen limbs in their yards.

The Charleston Public Works Department will pick up limbs and branches throughout town to be taken to the Landscape Waste Facility, where they will be ground into mulch.

Those with limbs or branches to pick up should have them on their curbsides by 7 a.m. July 6.

Charleston residents who want to dispose of limbs and branches sooner can take them to the drop-off site on West Madison Avenue near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Leaves, lawn clippings and dead vegetation can also be dropped off at the site, but is not eligible for pickup.

Proof of residency or property ownership in the City of Charleston is required.