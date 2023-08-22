MATTOON — Weather conditions look to be brutally hot across Coles County and the rest of central Illinois during the worst heat so far this summer.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon extended its excessive heat warning for much of Central Illinois another day, through 10 p.m. Friday. Heat index values reaching near 115 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday will “significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” especially for anyone working outside, the service said in a news release this week.

The Mattoon school district has been contending with this hot weather while repairing the malfunctioning air conditioning system at Williams Elementary School.

Both the Mattoon and Charleston districts have canceled outdoor sporting events through Thursday due to the heat.

Mattoon district officials have reported that the malfunctioning compressor in the Williams Elementary air conditioning system is set to be fully operational by mid-day Wednesday after breaking down on Monday.

The district reported that it will keep families informed on the status of the repairs. Teachers with affected classrooms have been encouraged to change location if they felt their space began to get too warm, the district reported. Fans also have been utilized.

"Due to the current circumstances, if you feel it necessary to keep your students at home, please call the school and it will be recorded as an excused absence," the district reported to families. It also advised them to have in plan in the event of an early dismissal due to heat.

Williams Elementary parent Tom Miller, whose daughter Millie is in the second grade, said on Tuesday that the school has been doing a good job of keeping parents informed as it makes repairs and tries to keep down interior temperatures.

Miller said his daughter has been a little pink cheeked, but that's not unusual during the summer. He said she has been enjoying the start of the school year despite the warmer than usual conditions in the school.

"She loves her teacher and has several friends in her class, so she is excited to be back in school," Miller said.

Regarding the excessive heat warning, JG-TC meteorologist Matt Holiner said Wednesday may end up feeling the worst. He explained highs will reach around 96 with 'feels like' temperatures peaking around 111.

Thursday will see humidity levels dip slightly, but Holiner said said high temperatures will climb even higher. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will top out around 98 with 'feels like' temperatures around 109.

"Daily record high temperatures could be tied or broken in the area on Thursday," Holiner said.

The meteorologist said a cold front will finally arrive in the late afternoon Friday, but high temperatures will likely still reach the low 90s with 'feels like' temperatures near 100 degrees.

Holiner said high temperatures will return to normal for this time of year (low to mid 80s) for Saturday and Sunday.

Holiner advised that central Illinois residents should try to avoid outdoor activity during the afternoon hours as much as possible and take other safety measure.

Drinking water is a must for anyone who will be out in the afternoon. People can quickly become dehydrated in these conditions. Frequent breaks should be taken from any outdoor activities, at least in the shade, but better yet indoors in an air-conditioned building.

Health officials urges everyone to take the following precautions to protect themselves from heatstroke and heat exhaustion:

• Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don't have air conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.

• Wear light, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, as it reflects heat and sunlight. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water often and don't wait until you are thirsty. Avoid beverages that can dehydrate you like those that contain caffeine or alcohol.

• Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air-conditioning, especially during times of peak heat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim.

• Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Those at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

"Finally, outdoor pets should not be forgotten either. Make sure they have access to water and shade during the afternoon hours each day," Holiner said.

