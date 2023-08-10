Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
