Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
