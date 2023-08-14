Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
