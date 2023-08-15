Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
