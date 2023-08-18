Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
