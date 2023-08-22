The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We …
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expe…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Exp…