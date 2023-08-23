Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
District officials have reported that a malfunctioning compressor in Williams Elementary's AC system is set to be fully operational by mid-day…
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wil…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expe…