Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.