The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 112. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
