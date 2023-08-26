Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
District officials have reported that a malfunctioning compressor in Williams Elementary's AC system is set to be fully operational by mid-day…
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though…