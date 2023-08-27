Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
District officials have reported that a malfunctioning compressor in Williams Elementary's AC system is set to be fully operational by mid-day…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though…
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.