The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
