Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.