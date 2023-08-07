The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
