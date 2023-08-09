The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
