Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
