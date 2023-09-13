Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…