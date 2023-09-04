The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Illinois football is back with the Illini taking on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday. What is the weather going to be like? Find out what to exp…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …