The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How likely …
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings …