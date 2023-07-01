OAKLAND — The streets still hummed with the sounds of emergency generators and cleanup work Saturday morning following a severe storm Thursday afternoon that downed tree limbs throughout town and caused a widespread power outage in Oakland.

That morning, community member Joe Damm used a John Deere tractor to remove sawed sections of a tall maple tree that had fallen in the yard of Pike Street resident Stephanie Logan near the neighboring house.

"Luckily that fell between the two houses and not on either of them," said Logan, whose home had been without power until approximately 8 p.m. Friday and experienced another outage on Saturday. "Around town, it's terrible. It's really bad."

Local emergency response officials have reported that the storm's damage included falling limbs crashing through the roofs of house and a house trailer, and heavy winds toppling two empty grain bins at the ADM Grain facility there.

Lake Park was still littered Saturday morning with downed trees and limbs, including ones that had smashed through a swing set and the fence of a basketball court. Nevertheless, community members were able to hold a car show there that morning as they prepared to get the park cleaned up for Oakland's post-Fourth of July fireworks on July 8.

Roger Kinder of Newton displayed his gleaming, restored 1956 Pontiac Star Chief at the car show. Kinder said he protects the classic car, which has only racked up 34,000 miles, by hauling it in a trailer to shows.

Kinder's drive Saturday morning took him through storm-damaged areas from Newton to Charleston, where the annual Red, White & Blue Days car show was canceled due to the weather, and then on to Oakland in northeast Coles County.

"There are lots of trees down," Kinder said, as he hoped to complete his visit to Oakland's car show before the next forecasted storm that day.

Walnut Street resident Stephanie Hudson said she worked with other community members to clean up her yard on Thursday, a neighbor's yard on Friday, and Logan's yard on Saturday. She noted that McQueen True Value Lumber & Hardware in Oakland let community members borrow a truck to haul away fallen limbs.

"You can't beat living in a small town," Logan said of this neighborliness.

Utility crews were out on Saturday working to restore power to all of Oakland's neighborhoods. The Oaks Manor senior living facility had operated with the help of a generator until its electrical service was reconnected. The town's lone gas station, Casey's, was also hit by the outage, which made refilling generators a challenge.

The lumber and hardware store still did not have electrical service Saturday morning, but it had remained open for business since the storm Thursday afternoon by using cash for transactions.

Owners Doug and Lynn McQueen and office manager Pam Duzan said community members had been stopping by to pick up tools, gloves and tarps for cleanup work, plus batteries, flashlights, lanterns and propane cylinders for the power outage.

"Everybody is banding together and helping each other," Lynn McQueen said. "We are blessed to living in a small town where almost everyone knows each other, and they pitch in."

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_22.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_01.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_02.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_03.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_04.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_05.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_06.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_07.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_08.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_09.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_10.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_11.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_12.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_13.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_14.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_15.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_16.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_17.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_18.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_23.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_24.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_25.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_19.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_20.JPG 063023-dec-loc-weatherfollow_21.JPG