MATTOON — Heavy winds from a severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, June 29 caused multiple semitrucks to roll over on Interstate 57 north of Mattoon and caused power outages throughout Coles County, including closing the courthouse.

The Illinois State Police reported at approximately 2 p.m. that troopers were on scene for multiple semitrucks rolling over on I-57 southbound.

"Traffic is being diverted at the Tuscola exit. Heavy winds caused the semis to roll over. Minor injuries being reported at this time. Please avoid this area," the State Police reported.

Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission Executive Director Kelly Lockhart reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. that the courthouse in Charleston was being closed due to due to a power outage.

Ameren Illinois reported at 2:55 p.m. that more than 1,900 customers in the Mattoon area and more than 4,000 customers in the Charleston area were experiencing power outages.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said Charleston City Hall was hit by an outage for a time, so he had to use a generator to power his office in the lower level of this building on the courthouse square.

"There are a lot of power lines down. There are several trees down and around on buildings," Jim Hilgenberg said of the Charleston and Mattoon areas, noting that the National Weather Service clocked winds blowing at 80 mph near Lerna in southern Coles County. "It was all straight-line wind."

The heavy winds partially blew the roof off a house near Bent Tree Golf Course south of Charleston and downed tree limbs on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, Hilgenberg said.

A bystander on campus reported seeing a tree down near Old Main. Another community member reported that a children's yard trampoline blew into the parking lot of the Lincoln Garden Family Restaurant, 703 W. Lincoln Ave., and was blocked by a trash bin from hitting the building.

Hilgenberg said tree limbs were reported down on multiple houses along west Shelby Avenue in Mattoon but had not caused significant structural damage there.

Also in Mattoon, a downed tree limb blocked the westbound lane of Broadway Avenue in front of the Mattoon Moose Lodge. Downed tree limbs could be seen throughout Peterson Park, but none of them appeared to have landed on structures or play equipment there.

