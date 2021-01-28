Wednesday snow still leaves Coles County behind for month, season

CHARLESTON — It was a first for this winter on Wednesday, with the Coles County area finally receiving more than enough snow to barely cover the grass.
The day's total of about 3 1/2 inches of snow marked the first true accumulation for the season.
It was a break from recent weather patterns that had systems with snow go either north of south of the area, said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.
He said the area is well off-pace for the average of 19 inches of snow Coles County typically sees for the winter. Warmer conditions expected for the rest of the winter mean that probably won't change, he added.
"We're kind of dealing with a shortage of precipitation," Craig said. "It looks like it could be continuing."
The snowfall that lasted most of Wednesday afternoon affected visibility and road conditions, with local police agencies responding to several reports of accidents and vehicles sliding off roads.
Among the accidents blamed on the weather was one on Interstate 57 near Neoga that killed a woman from Wayne County.
Janae D. Pollard, 18, of Rinard was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a guard rail about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.
Two school buses in the Charleston school district had routes affected by the snow, though neither was involved in an accident.
District Superintendent Todd Vilardo said one bus was stopped for more than an hour on Illinois Route 16 between Charleston and Ashmore. Traffic was blocked while police responded to accidents near there, he said.
The blocked traffic meant Illinois School Bus, the bus company the district uses, couldn't send another bus to retrieve the students who were on board the stranded one, Vilardo said.
He said another bus was stuck in a rural area near Lerna because slick road conditions prevented it from getting up a hill. There were no students on that bus at the time.
Road conditions early Thursday meant there was no reason to call off school for the day, Vilardo said.
Wednesday's traffic issues also included a tractor-trailer that was unable to get up the incline at River Hill on Illinois Route 130 near Lake Charleston.
Craig said Wednesday's snow accounted for nearly all the area has received so far this month, when the average snowfall is just over 6 inches.
There was about an inch of snow Dec. 16 and just less than a half-inch Jan. 17, the only other times this winter when there was any real accumulation, he said.
November and December, and January so far, have all seen above average temperatures, Craig said, and only November had above-average precipitation.
Wednesday was "the biggest one" for precipitation and one of the few times the weather system was in the right position to affect the area, he added.
Some locations northwest of Coles County are in moderate drought conditions, but the "ample amount" of rain during the summer leaves the area in normal conditions, Craig said.