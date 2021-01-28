Wednesday snow still leaves Coles County behind for month, season

Wednesday's traffic issues also included a tractor-trailer that was unable to get up the incline at River Hill on Illinois Route 130 near Lake Charleston.

Craig said Wednesday's snow accounted for nearly all the area has received so far this month, when the average snowfall is just over 6 inches.

There was about an inch of snow Dec. 16 and just less than a half-inch Jan. 17, the only other times this winter when there was any real accumulation, he said.

November and December, and January so far, have all seen above average temperatures, Craig said, and only November had above-average precipitation.

Wednesday was "the biggest one" for precipitation and one of the few times the weather system was in the right position to affect the area, he added.

Some locations northwest of Coles County are in moderate drought conditions, but the "ample amount" of rain during the summer leaves the area in normal conditions, Craig said.

From the archives: Major snowfall of years past

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.