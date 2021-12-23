🍴 We're open! Restaurants open Christmas Day in Mattoon

 Skip to main content
MATTOON — These local restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. 

Denny’s Restaurant

224 Richmond Ave. East, Mattoon

7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Honey Bee Cafe

319 N. Logan St., Mattoon

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse

1320 Broadway Ave. East, Mattoon

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Steak N Shake

1400 Broadway Ave. East, Mattoon

Hours: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

1101 Charleston Ave. East, Mattoon

7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wildcatters Grill

1005 N. 15th St., Mattoon

5 p.m.–midnight

Q Q Buffet

108 Dettro Dr., Mattoon

11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

