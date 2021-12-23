🍴 We're open! Restaurants open Christmas Day in Mattoon

MATTOON — These local restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.
Denny’s Restaurant
224 Richmond Ave. East, Mattoon
7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Honey Bee Cafe
319 N. Logan St., Mattoon
7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse
1320 Broadway Ave. East, Mattoon
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Steak N Shake
1400 Broadway Ave. East, Mattoon
Hours: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
1101 Charleston Ave. East, Mattoon
7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Wildcatters Grill
1005 N. 15th St., Mattoon
5 p.m.–midnight
Q Q Buffet
108 Dettro Dr., Mattoon
11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.