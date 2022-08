Westfield Homecoming Festival planned this weekend

WESTFIELD — Live music, food vendors, a parade and other activities will be offered during the upcoming 2022 Westfield Homecoming.

The annual festival is scheduled to be held Friday through Sunday at the Westfield Village Park, where a variety of food trucks will be on site, in this Clark County community along Illinois Route 49.

Homecoming Committee member Sandy Wheeler reported that the festival will kick off with that group holding a fish supper at 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, with the United Methodist Men serving homemade ice cream, pie and cake. The supper will be followed by a baby contest, 6:30 p.m.; Miss Westfield Pageant, 7 p.m.; and teen dance, 9-11 p.m.

Saturday's festivities will begin with the Westfield Baptist Church holding a biscuit and gravy breakfast at 6-9 a.m. Parade entry judging will then be held at 9 a.m. at the community gym grounds before the procession gets underway at 10 a.m.

Parade entries are invited to incorporate the 2022 festival's "Under the Sea" theme into their decorations. Wheeler said community members Gene and Clarice Evans will serve as the honorary grand marshals for the parade.

The entertainment lineup on Saturday features performances by family friendly magician Andrew Anderson of Charleston at 11 a.m.-noon and the local Sawyer Brothers Band country music group at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Westfield Baptist and United Methodist churches plan to hold combined services in the park at 10 a.m. Other festivities that day will include three-on-three basketball games, noon at the gym; community games, 1 p.m.; and softball games, 3-6 p.m. Wheeler said the Guardians Quartet will help close out the homecoming with a southern gospel music concert at 6:30 p.m.

More information about the scheduled activities is available at the Westfield Homecoming Festival page on Facebook.