WESTFIELD — A free concert by Captain Rat and Blind Rivets will be part of the upcoming annual Westfield Homecoming festival, along with a parade and children's activities.

Festivities will begin with a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 6-9 a.m. Saturday at Westfield Baptist Church before the parade at 10 a.m. This will be followed by an Andrew Magic Show, 11 a.m.-noon; car show, 11 am.-2 p.m.; and baby contest at 11:30 a.m.

"There will also be two bounce houses, one for the little ones and the other one will be for middle age kids, free of charge," said homecoming committee member Sandy Wheeler, adding that these inflatables will be there from 1-5 p.m.

Live music at this Clark County community's 2023 homecoming will kick off with Luke Hearns taking the stage at Westfield Park from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This will precede the Little Miss and Miss Westfield pageants from 3:30-5 p.m.

"Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets are a very popular group that will be there on Saturday night," Wheeler said of this show at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a teen dance from 9-11 p.m.

Based in Champaign since 1980, the Captain Rat band is known for a fun-filled stage show featuring props, silly hats and zany antics. This band has performed with The Association, Sawyer Brown, Tommy James and the Shondells, and Beach Boy Carl Wilson.

Food vendors will be open during both days of the festival, and the homecoming committee will serve up a fish supper from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The United Methodist Men will sell ice cream, pie and cake during the supper.

"There will be a cake walk after the parade and before the pageant," Wheeler added.

The festivities will conclude on Sunday with the Westfield Baptist and United Methodist churches holding combined services in the park, 10 a.m.; community games, 1 p.m.; softball games, 3-6 p.m.; and a gospel performance by the Tribute Quartet, 6:30 p.m.

