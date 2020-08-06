What is Coles County named after? Who was Charles Morton?

The people of the past live on in the names of places in our region.
Are the origins of some of those locations.
Coles County
Named after: Edward Coles
Who he was: The second governor of Illinois, Coles was an fierce abolitionist and the private secretary to President James Madison, who sent him on a diplomatic mission to St. Petersburg, Russia.
He later became a register of the land office in Edwardsville, where he owned extensive parcels of land. As governor starting in 1822, the state's judiciary system was overhauled and an anti-slavery referendum was passed.
Charleston
Named after: Charles Morton
Who he was: In the early 1800s, Morton ran the first store and mill and was the first postmaster in what would become Charleston. He also donated 20 acres to the town.
Mattoon
Named after: William Mattoon
Who he was: Mattoon was an executive with the St. Louis, Terre Haute and Alton Railroad. In the 1850s, the company built a rail expansion through the region.
Shelbyville and Shelby County
Named after: Isaac Shelby
Who he was: The first and fifth governor of Kentucky, Isaac Shelby was a soldier in the Revolutionary War and War of 1812 and later served in the Virginia and North Carolina legislatures. Nine states have counties named after him.
GALLERY: Lake Shelbyville through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Lake Shelbyville
Lake Shelbyville
Eagle Creek
071418-mat-nws-dec-eagle-creek-photo2
Houseboats1
Houseboats 2
Houseboats 07/02/18 (7)
Getaway Guide 2018 - Lake Shelbyville 04/26/18 (4)
Getaway Guide 2018 - Lake Shelbyville 04/26/18 (7)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.