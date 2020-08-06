What is Coles County named after? Who was Charles Morton?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The people of the past live on in the names of places in our region.

Are the origins of some of those locations.

Coles County

Named after: Edward Coles

Who he was: The second governor of Illinois, Coles was an fierce abolitionist and the private secretary to President James Madison, who sent him on a diplomatic mission to St. Petersburg, Russia.​

He later became a register of the land office in Edwardsville, where he owned extensive parcels of land. As governor starting in 1822, the state's judiciary system was overhauled and an anti-slavery referendum was passed.

Charleston

Named after: Charles Morton

Who he was: In the early 1800s, Morton ran the first store and mill and was the first postmaster in what would become Charleston. He also donated 20 acres to the town.

Mattoon

Named after: William Mattoon