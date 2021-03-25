WHAT'S HAPPENING: Community Easter egg hunt, make and take crafts; flea market

Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt

STRASBURG — The annual Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 will be held Saturday, April 3, at the Strasburg Park with registration to begin at 9:45 a.m. and the hunt to begin at 10 a.m. (in the event of rain, event will be held at the Strasburg Community Center). All children, ages toddlers through 2nd grade, are invited to participate.

For more information contact Linda D. Oakley at 217-273-2605.

Make and Take Crafts at Charleston Library

CHARLESTON — Pick up Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make Easter Egg or Passover Hopping Frog Crafts through their curbside service, or in person at the library. Both crafts will be available through Saturday, April 3, or while supplies last.

When you arrive in the parking lot, call the curbside phone number posted to let the staff know how many crafts you would like and they will bring them out for pick-up.

For this Easter Egg craft, you will need safety scissors, crayons, and glue. For the Passover craft all you will need is crayons to decorate your frog.