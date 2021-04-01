WHAT'S HAPPENING: EIU Percussion Ensemble, Quarter Auction, Alpha Upsilon meeting

EIU Percussion Ensemble to perform

CHARLESTON — A bit of Cuba and Brazil will be coming to the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page on Tuesday, April 6, as the EIU Percussion Ensemble will perform live from the Black Box. The group will perform works that represent brown and black voices. This will include compositions by Joe Moore III, Olivia Kieffer, Gregory Jackson, and others.

Additionally, this concert continues the EIU Percussion Ensemble’s advocacy of African Diasporic music by performing sacred music of the Lucumi religion from Cuba.

For more information, contact Jamie Ryan at jvryan@eiu.edu.

Quarter Auction for Special Olympics

MATTOON —The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, April 15.

The auction will feature 20 plus vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Region I, Special Olympics.