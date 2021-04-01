WHAT'S HAPPENING: EIU Percussion Ensemble, Quarter Auction, Alpha Upsilon meeting

EIU Percussion Ensemble to perform
CHARLESTON — A bit of Cuba and Brazil will be coming to the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page on Tuesday, April 6, as the EIU Percussion Ensemble will perform live from the Black Box. The group will perform works that represent brown and black voices. This will include compositions by Joe Moore III, Olivia Kieffer, Gregory Jackson, and others.
Additionally, this concert continues the EIU Percussion Ensemble’s advocacy of African Diasporic music by performing sacred music of the Lucumi religion from Cuba.
For more information, contact Jamie Ryan at jvryan@eiu.edu.
Quarter Auction for Special Olympics
MATTOON —The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, April 15.
The auction will feature 20 plus vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.
The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Region I, Special Olympics.
The monthly quarter auction has brought in $23,000 for the community projects.
This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink are available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.
Epsilon Sigma to hold business meeting
MATTOON — Upsilon Sigma Alpha Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will hold the Tuesday, April 13, business meeting at Hubbarts Diner at 6:30 p.m.
Members, please bring your completed Award sheets to the meeting. RSVP to Paula Winchester at 217-235-1974.