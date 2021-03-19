WHAT'S HAPPENING: Saturday Market resumes in Arthur

Saturday Market resumes in Arthur
ARTHUR — Organizers of the annual Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur have announced their new dates of operation and their new location, starting Saturday, March 20, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, Arthur, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors throughout the year include homemade crafts, woodworking, antiques, furniture, collectibles, pet supplies and many direct sales.
COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for everyone’s safety. For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.