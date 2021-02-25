What’s Happening

Fish Fry Fridays scheduled
Lent has started and so have the associated fish fry events.
The Knights of Columbus at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston are holding a drive-up fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26. The cost is $10 for a fried fish, baked fish or pasta with red sauce meal accompanied by sides. Dessert is also available for purchase.
The Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon are holding a dine in or carry-out fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26. The menu includes fried fish with sides.
EIU Symphony to stream performance
CHARLESTON — The Eastern Symphony Orchestra will stream a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, on the Doudna Fine Arts Center's YouTube page. The program will feature a variety of music, featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Vivaldi, and more.
WCTU to hold meeting
MATTOON — Woman's Christian Temperance Union women members and men honorees will meet Monday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at the Airport Steakhouse. The 2021 Reading Program cards and the new material will be there.
The National WCTU will have its national conference in DeWitt, Michigan on July 1, where local members will be recognized and the state that has met the Challenge for New Members will be announced.
Men and women visitors are welcome to attend to learn more about WCTU and their many projects, such as collecting stuffed animals and cards for nursing home residents, the color sheets for grades K-3, essay and poster contests for state and national competition, legislation concerning interests of families, and many other ideas.
For more information contact (217) 234-9827
St. Patrick's Day Make and Take Craft event
CHARLESTON — Pick up Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make St. Patrick’s Day Craft through its curbside service, or in person at the library.
The craft will be available Monday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 17, or while supplies last. For curbside, when you arrive in the parking lot, call the phone number posted outside to let them know how many crafts you would like and staff will bring them out.
For this St. Patrick’s Day craft, you will need safety scissors, crayons and glue. Parental supervision is advised. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, call (217) 345-1514.