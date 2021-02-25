What’s Happening

Fish Fry Fridays scheduled

Lent has started and so have the associated fish fry events.

The Knights of Columbus at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston are holding a drive-up fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26. The cost is $10 for a fried fish, baked fish or pasta with red sauce meal accompanied by sides. Dessert is also available for purchase.

The Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon are holding a dine in or carry-out fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26. The menu includes fried fish with sides.

EIU Symphony to stream performance

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Symphony Orchestra will stream a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, on the Doudna Fine Arts Center's YouTube page. The program will feature a variety of music, featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Vivaldi, and more.

WCTU to hold meeting

MATTOON — Woman's Christian Temperance Union women members and men honorees will meet Monday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at the Airport Steakhouse. The 2021 Reading Program cards and the new material will be there.