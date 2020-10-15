What’s Happening

POW/MIA chair dedication in Charleston
CHARLESTON — Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 3 will be having a POW/MIA chair dedication at the VFW in Charleston at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. There are over 80,000 service men and women still unaccounted for since WWI. Many are from Coles and surrounding counties. Organizers say their main propose for the event is to help and honor all veterans living and dead, missing or accounted for.
Band holding porkburger, ribeye fundraiser
CASEY — The Casey-Westfield band will be having a ribeye and porkburger drive-thru on Monday, Oct 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. on the North side of the high school by the band room (rain or shine). They will cook in the Ag Shop if raining.
Prices for a pork burger meal is $5 and a ribeye meal is $8. Meal includes sandwich, chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.
Pork Burger sandwich only, $3, ribeye sandwich only, $6.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will also be available for $7.50/dozen while supplies last.
For more information, contact Brent Ritter at 217-932-2175.
Effingham library to host bizarre history presentation
EFFINGHAM — Join Effingham Public Library and author Chad Lewis for an online presentation of the bizarre history of Illinois, Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.
This presentation showcases over 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Illinois that have not been seen in over 100 years. These unbelievable stories were not lost, they were simply hidden.
In his investigations, Lewis said he tries to sort fact from fiction. He said he is not really sure if the places he has visited are actually haunted instead he leaves that up to his audiences to decide.
Those registered will receive a link and passcode to the online registration.
Registration is required for this free online event.
To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call (217) 342-2464 ext. 1.
Stras-Stew Seasoned Citizens to meet
STRASBURG — The Strasburg-Stewardson Area Seasoned Citizens will meet at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Strasburg Community Center.
Tacos and taco salads will be served, along with desserts. All seniors in the area are invited to attend. If you want to wear a costume you can since it is close to Halloween.
For more information, call Linda Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk/treasurer, at (217)-644-3007.
Free donuts for veterans at Franklin Pre-school
MATTOON — Franklin Pre-School and Birth to Three wish to say thank you to local veterans with free donuts from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Franklin Pre-School, 1201 S. 6th Street, Mattoon.
Those who are unable to attend can call (217) 238-8800 to arrange delivery.
