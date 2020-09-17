What’s Happening

Online preschool story time to resume
CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Facebook Live program, “Miss Brenda’s Online Preschool Story Time”, returns on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Miss Brenda and Mr. Turtle can't wait to "see" you each Monday through Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m..
Each week, two books will be read and songs or action rhymes will be enjoyed. They hope you will join them “live” as they explore lots of different topics. For further information visit www.charlestonlibrary.org or call 217-345-1514.
Moultrie Co. group to hold scavenger hunt
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will not be having a September or October General Meetings this year. Instead they will be holding a Scavenger Hunt of historical places here in the county. The information and sheets on where to go to find these places and sheets and directions will be included in the monthly newsletter, on the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Facebook page and the Society's web page. Sheets on the Scavenger Hunt will also be available at the Heritage Center located at 117 E. Harrison Street in Sullivan during the open hours of Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Hunt will begin on Saturday, Sept. 19th and go through Sunday, Oct. 11 and prizes will be given to the first five names drawn. Locate each site listed and take a photo of each site to be used as proof of visit. After each site has been located and a photo taken, complete the contact form at the end of the list.
Detach the form and mail to MCHGS, P.O. Box 588, Sullivan, Il. 61951 or drop off at their office no later than Oct. 12. A drop box will be made available near the front door at 117 E. Harrison in Sullivan for your convenience.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.