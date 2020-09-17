What’s Happening

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online preschool story time to resume

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Facebook Live program, “Miss Brenda’s Online Preschool Story Time”, returns on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Miss Brenda and Mr. Turtle can't wait to "see" you each Monday through Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m..

Each week, two books will be read and songs or action rhymes will be enjoyed. They hope you will join them “live” as they explore lots of different topics. For further information visit www.charlestonlibrary.org or call 217-345-1514.

Moultrie Co. group to hold scavenger hunt

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will not be having a September or October General Meetings this year. Instead they will be holding a Scavenger Hunt of historical places here in the county. The information and sheets on where to go to find these places and sheets and directions will be included in the monthly newsletter, on the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Facebook page and the Society's web page. Sheets on the Scavenger Hunt will also be available at the Heritage Center located at 117 E. Harrison Street in Sullivan during the open hours of Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.