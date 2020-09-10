What’s Happening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guns Save Life meetings to continue

CHARLESTON — The next monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet Rooms, 920 West Lincoln Ave.

All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge, and social distancing will be observed. Organizers strongly suggest bringing and wearing facemasks.

An optional dinner, prepared by the Brickhouse Restaurant, will be served at 6 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

The Main Speaker will be Bob Simmons who will display and talk about a collection of S&W .22 caliber Target Pistols.

There will be legislative updates.

Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates. Your presence at any of the drawings is not necessary to win any of the main drawings. There will be additional prizes to be won by attendees.

For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, you may contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at 217-508-8459.

