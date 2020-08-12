What’s Happening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guns Save Life meetings to continue

CHARLESTON — The monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on Thursday, Aug 13 at 7 p.m. in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet Rooms, 920 West Lincoln Ave.

All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge, and social distancing will be observed. Organizers strongly suggest bringing and wearing masks.

An optional dinner, prepared by the Brickhouse Restaurant will be served at 6 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

The main speaker will be French MacLean, a retired U.S. War College Instructor, who will present a story of an 1874 Wagon Train of 150 people in Montana who ran into Sitting Bull and 1400 of his closest friends and survived.

There will also be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, a drawing for a S&W M&P Sport II AR15 and additional drawings for all attendees. Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates at different meeting sites, including a S&W SD9 VE with a Crimson Trace Light at their September meeting. Your presence is not required to win any of the main drawings.

For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, you may contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556.

