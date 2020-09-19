What’s Happening

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women's Christian Temperance Union to meet

CHARLESTON — Women's Christian Temperance Union women members and men honorees will meet Wednesday, Sept 23, at Morton Park Charleston at 10 a.m.

Bring a sack lunch and your drink. There will be pamphlets with WCTU topics for each one to take. Marjorie Miller of Sidney will have devotions and there will be singing.

Officers for the new fiscal year will be recognized. Men and women visitors welcome. Come learn about this active-with-projects group. For more information, contact (217) 234-9827.

Drive-thru fundraiser to benefit band

CASEY — The Casey-Westfield band will be having a ribeye and pork burger drive-thru from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, on the north side of the high school by the band room. If raining, cooking will be done in the ag shop.

Prices are as follows: pork burger meal, $5; and ribeye meal, $8.

The meal includes: sandwich, chips, two cookies, pop or bottled water. Pork burger sandwich only, $3; pork chop sandwich only, $4; and ribeye sandwich only, $6.

For more information, contact Brent Ritter at (217) 932-2175.

