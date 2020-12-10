What’s Happening

Take and make craft event set

CHARLESTON — You may pick up a 3D Menorah craft through through the Charleston Carnegie Public Library's curbside service through Friday, Dec. 18, or while supplies last. When you arrive in the parking lot, just call the curbside phone number posted and let the library know how many crafts you would like and they will bring them out for pick-up.

You will need crayons and safety scissors to complete your Menorah. As always, parental supervision is advised. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-4913.

Cookie, candy walk cancelled

STRASBURG — It with sadness the Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary’s 2020 Christmas Cookie/Candy Walk has been cancelled due to COVID and the new surge in cases.

In an effort to keep its members and community safe, it was decided with so many unknowns that it was best to cancel and come back in 2021. Organizers do have noodles available that would have been for sale at the Christmas Cookie/Candy Walk, along with the RADA knives.

Contact Linda Oakley lindao.1950@gmail.com to order noodles or if questions regarding the RADA items.

