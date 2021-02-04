 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S HAPPENING
0 comments
editor's pick
What’s Happening

WHAT'S HAPPENING

{{featured_button_text}}

Alpha Upsilon meeting Feb. 9

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be having its February business meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Hubbarts Diner in Mattoon. Please RSVP Paula Winchester at 217-235-1974.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News