What’s Happening

Alpha Upsilon meeting Feb. 9
MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be having its February business meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Hubbarts Diner in Mattoon. Please RSVP Paula Winchester at 217-235-1974.
